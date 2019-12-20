Centrepoint Church warmly invites you to come and enjoy a free Christmas breakfast, at one of their three locations. This special community event is to encourage people not to spend Christmas alone. There will be a full breakfast on offer, which includes everything from muesli and yoghurt to bacon and eggs, sausages and more, while enjoying live entertainment.

This is a great opportunity to make some new friends, connect with the community, and join in on some fun! Christmas Breakfast is for FREE for everyone and anyone can attend. For the kids, there will be plenty of fun activities including inflatables, face painting, arts and craft, and games. Children up to 12 years will also receive a Christmas showbag full of goodies, as well as a special visit from Santa.

Centrepoint Church Community Christmas Breakfast

Wednesday 25 December 2019: 8:30am – 10am

Pick your location from three of our Centrepoint Church Campuses, and register online today:

BIBRA LAKE 8/24 Discovery Drive, Bibra Lake

BYFORD Bill Hicks Reserve, Plaistowe Boulevard, Byford

MADDINGTON 1895 Albany Highway, Maddington