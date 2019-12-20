Festive fun for all kids at Yagan Square

A NEW fun fair at Yagan Square means you’ll no longer need to drag the kids screaming and shouting into the city.

The fair is crammed with all your favourite rides and sideshow games, and of course there’s stalls selling candy floss and doughnuts.

Traditionalists will enjoy the dodgems, the mini-ferris wheel and the cups and saucers, while those wanting an adrenaline rush will head for the x-coaster, the runaway train roller coaster and the storm, which pulls multiple G’s.

There’s loads more rides and games including the dream swinger, laughing clowns, taxi jets, mini twister helicopters and a jurassic temple bouncy castle.

The Yagan Square fun fair, on the corner of Roe and William Streets, is on until the end of December noon-9pm, excluding Christmas Day.

To find out more go to http://www.yagansquarefunfair.com.au/