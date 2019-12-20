Immerse Yourself

The Nannup Music Festival 28 Feb – 2 March 2020

The much-loved Nannup Music Festival is back for 2020, with an incredible line up of amazing music acts, set in the stunning bushland backdrop of the south west. To be held on the weekend of 28 February-2 March 2020, the eclectic program highlights the best in new, emerging and indigenous music over free and ticketed venues.

With a wide array of activities including street performers, workshops, talks, poetry, camping, delicious food, artisan markets and free activities for little people, the whole family can join in the fun. The festival has a long tradition of supporting up and coming artists and each year offers an Emerging Artists Award and a Busking Competition.

Some of the many acts performing in 2020 are: Archie Roach, Nancie Schipper, Caravana Sun, The Bambuseae Rhythm Section, The East Pointers, Bill Chambers, MissGenius, The Weeping Willows, Kallidad and so much more! With over 100 different performers – there really will be something for everyone.

Celebrating its 31st year in 2020, the festival is an inclusive community-spirited event, run by a passionate and dedicated team from the non-profit Nannup Music Club Inc.

For tickets and more info visit: nannupmusicfestival.org