Funds for beach

THE McGowan government has agreed to help fund a rock wall at Port Beach to help slow it erosion.

Last weekend transport minister Rita Saffioti announced the funding, which is only a stop-gap measure until Fremantle council can find the $7 million it needs to deal with the erosion expected over the next 20 years.

Fremantle mayor Brad Pettitt said the funding would buy some time.

“We envisage the rock wall will adjoin the existing wall in front of the change rooms and extend about 110 metres to the north in front of Coast Café, with beach access paths included where possible,” Dr Pettitt said.