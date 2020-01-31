Bella trial

A FREMANTLE man accused of stealing the Bella statue from Fishing Boat Harbour has had his case adjourned after failing in his bid to get legal aid.

Nelson Rodrigues Jardim (40) appeared in the Fremantle Magistrates Court on Friday and asked for the extension so he could get himself a private lawyer.

Magistrate Nicholas Lemmon agreed reluctantly, telling the accused it was his last chance and the matter would proceed when he next appeared on February 21.

Bella has not been recovered, but the Herald has heard that the Department of Transport will receive $70,000 from its insurers, which is going towards a replacement by sculptor Greg James, who still has the original moulds. The original Bella cost $100,000.

