Freo’s bright future

Metropolis Fremantle’s recent $1 million audio-visual renovation makes the nightclub one of the most impressive in Australasia.

The upgrade includes curved screens encompassing the venue’s grand columns and a suspended screen above the dance floor

“The LED Strip Ultra Neon Flex throughout the main room is the perfect finishing touch to this wonderful new production overhaul and installation”, said long-time venue booker Jeff Halley.

“Along with a fully cosmetic upgrade to the lobby, the new Metropolis Fremantle is a must-see”.

Confidence in the club’s potential is reflected in the large sums invested in making the South Terrace venue as good as it can be for touring bands and musicians.

“My company Monster Management has coordinated a huge range of local, national and international artist talent for Metropolis”, Mr Halley added.

The refurbished hotspot has upcoming gigs including Pennywise, Strung Out, and No Use For A Name on Sunday February 16.

Tickets on sale now at metropolisfremantle.com.au

by MARYAM EL-MALAK