Giving back

LIFEGUARDS give a lot to the community without asking much in return, but next Saturday February 15 beach lovers get a chance to give something back.

The Fremantle Surf Life Saving Club is holding its annual Freo Ocean Classic, which is open to all swimmers and is their only event with an entry fee, with all proceeds going to the club.

Club administrator Toby Stewart said any member of the community can sign up to the classic. It’s a rebranding of the Swim Thru Fremantle, which was first held in 1922.

There will be six races of various lengths, with the big one 6500 metres long for swimmers over 14 years, down to the 50-metre taddie wade for little tackers between 4-7 years.

Mr Stewart said there’ll be cash prizes for swimmers as well as other competitions.

Professional time keepers will help give the event extra gravitas, but he says he hopes competitors will also have a lot of fun.

Registrations begin at 6am, with the first race kicking off at 7.30am. Across Australia more than 10,000 people are rescued by life savers every year, while they step in nearly four million times to prevent someone getting into trouble.

To enter the Freo Ocean Classic, head to http://www.freooceanclassic.com.au

by STEVE GRANT