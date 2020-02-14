Charity’s a front runner

A CHARITY helping disadvantaged people tackle issues like homelessness and disability has run into some good fortune.

Reclink has been chosen as the nominated charity for this year’s 30th Fremantle Triathlon, and is hoping to put together some teams from amongst its clients – who’ll get free registration to boot.

Local Reclink sport coordinator Simone Ireland said the focus remained on signing up corporate teams, as they’d help bring in sorely-needed cash, but she was hopeful of getting some clients to participate.

“We have got participants around whose confidence and fitness have improved because of other programs who could participate, but they would only do one leg,” Ms Ireland said.

Participants would get a “shadow” to make sure they were travelling, but she says just competing could give clients “that feeling of involvement and being part of a community event”.

Fremantle councillor Adin Lang got Reclink and triathlon organiser All Bar None to work together.

“When I called Stephen (Doyle) last year to discuss the opportunity of helping Reclink, he jumped at the opportunity to offer free teams and then went one step further; ‘would Reclink like to be the nominated charity too’,” Cr Lang said.

He’s putting together a team and is looking for two community members to join him (the Chook’s done a calfy and had to turn down his invitation).

Cr Lang said there was an acknowledged link between exercise and mental health.

Reclink state manager Sarah Kitis said triathlons were great for participation at all levels, as most people could manage at least one of the three legs. The Chook hears she might be one to watch on the day, though, as her twin sisters are elite triathletes.

by STEVE GRANT