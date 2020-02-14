New climate network

A NEW climate action lobby group will be launched in Fremantle next week to push for green projects such as a wind farm at Rous Head.

Fremantle councillor and Socialist Alliance member Sam Wainwright will be part of the Walyalup Climate Action Network.

“We will be encouraging our local state and federal members Simone [McGurk] and Josh [Wilson] to join us in calling for no new fossil fuel projects which is the bare minimum for anyone who is serious about stopping dangerous warming,” Cr Wainwright said.

He said the group would also be pushing to have Metronet extended to the greater Fremantle area.

WCAN will be launched next Saturday February 22 at Pioneer Park in Fremantle during the Climate Crisis National Day of Action.

The day is supported by around 20 organisations including GetUp, the Maritime Union’s Sydney branch and the NSW Nurses and Midwives Federation, who are calling for a ban on fracking and logging in native forests, and for industry to get its hands of the Burrup Peninsula.