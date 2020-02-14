Waterfront rebirth?

A RECENT boost in community activities on Victoria Quay has fuelled speculation the McGowan government is gearing up for the next stage of developing Fremantle’s waterfront.

A year ago this week a steering group headed by Fremantle MP Simone McGurk met for the first time, looking at how to turn the historic quay into a “vibrant, people-oriented waterfront precinct”.

This week, ports minister Alannah MacTiernan’s office said the taskforce’s report “isn’t too far off”, though she’d need some time to review it.

But with the taskforce also looking into how to link the quay to Fremantle’s CBD, Fremantle Ports’ sudden enthusiasm for movie nights, food trucks and even a symphony orchestra looks like a co-ordinated plan to get locals thinking of the quay as a destination precinct.

Food trucks, DJs, a silent disco and games have already proved popular at B-Shed on Sunday afternoons, while the WA Maritime Museum has opened up its harbour balcony to local musicians.

Next month Freo Ports is putting up $1500 in prizes for an art and photography competition to coincide with the departure of giant cruise ship the Queen Mary 2 on March 14.

Entrants will have to capture the port in their artistic creations, which will then be hung in an exhibition at B-Shed, while a group of arts organisations will be running workshops and kids’ activities, and buskers will entertain the crowds.

“Fremantle’s such an artistic community and the port gives artists and photographers such inspiration all through the year, but this will be a day when we can really celebrate it,” the Ports’ communication manager Neil Stanbury said.