A little progress

WORK has finally started on a new apartment block at the old Spotlight building in Fremantle’s East End.

The “Little Lane” development on Adelaide Street will have 70 apartments above a laneway of cafes and eateries.

Yolk Property Group director Pete Adams said they tried to make the build as green as possible.

Solar panels

“Designed by Harris Jenkins Architects, the apartments make the most of natural light and include impressive sustainability and energy-saving features that make it easier and more affordable for people to live in a way that makes smarter use of the earth’s resources,” he says.

“With extensive use of rooftop solar panels and a guarantee from an independent energy supplier, residents will be rewarded with a discounted rate of 10 per cent less than Synergy’s A1 Home electricity rates.

“Since we started demolition, we have noticed a rise in enquiry which has resulted in good sales results over the last few weeks.”

The development includes one, two and three-bedroom apartments with prices starting from $359,000.

The building was home to Coles in the 1960s and ‘70s and in more recent times Many 2.0.

Demolition is scheduled to take three months and construction is expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2021.

For more info see littlelane.com.au