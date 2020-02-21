Competition: I Still Believe

One love can change your life. One life can change the world. From the creators of I Can Only Imagine comes an inspiring love story for the ages. Rediscover the wonder of love in I Still Believe, based on the real-life story of chart-topping singer Jeremy Camp. Starring KJ Apa (Riverdale), Britt Robertson (The Longest Ride), Shania Twain and Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump, Apollo 13). I Still Believe is directed by Jon and Andrew Erwin, produced by Kevin Downes, with the screenplay by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn. In Cinemas March 12.

T&C: Closes 4pm 3.3.20. Winners announced 7.3.20.

