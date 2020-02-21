Letters 22.2.20

Bush barney

I WISH to clarify a point made in your front page story concerning the move by John Curtin school to extend their car park (“Bush parking anger”, February 8, 2020)

In this article you state that within a week, 40 letters of complaint were sent to the school.

It should be clearly understood that within the very limited time provided for comment, community members wrote letters of complaint (or agreement) that they sent, emailed or delivered.

I did not collect and deliver these letters to the school.

Of those who wrote to the school, many cc’d me as a member of the Bushy Hill group.

Some 30 residents and concerned individuals did this. We know others wrote to the school.

The principal’s report of only receiving four letters is clearly not the case. Closing date for comment was December 18.

There are an extraordinary number of people who are deeply concerned about the schools move to convert approximately an acre of remnant Fremantle bushland to car park.

This concern was subsequently borne out over the busy Christmas period, when several hundred concerned Fremantle residents, student teachers and other interested individuals signed a petition requesting the principal’s decision be rescinded.

A Taylor

Ellen Street, Fremantle

Rebel without a clue

AS a member of the humble hoi polloi I crave your indulgence to allow me to comment on Jesse Noakes’ utterances or ideology (“Rebel with a clause”, Thinking Allowed, Herald, February 15, 2020).

First of all I would say to Jesse, “No one gives a tinker’s cuss what you think”.

You are a self-appointed adherent of an ultra-minority sect which was founded by a holocaust denier.

Like all ideologues of the lunatic left, his pavlovian acolytes live on the teat of a society they profess to be inherently evil, although this society supports and feeds their every need.

“Biting the hand that feeds you” is the phrase that comes comfortably to mind to describe these modern day bourgeoisie.

These Extinction Rebellion followers are part of the one per centers of our society who believe they possess an inherently Calvinist-type belief that only they have the answer to limiting the effects of climate change.

Of course Jesse Noakes answer is one of “all care, no responsibility”.

His answers are vague, unattainable and immeasurable. His utterances are full of unsubstantiated statements.

He even invents a new Australian weather system which pinpoints the cause of the recent horrendous fires in the east as derived from Western Australia.

I thought that the cause of apocalyptic warming in Australia was a global issue with its carbon (sic) emissions, although proportionally minor, a must to be reduced. More so than the greater emissions produced by China, USA, India or the EU.

Surely by definition, the carbon (sic) emissions emanating from these aforementioned industrial powerhouses would be more to blame for the extreme heat in some parts of the Eastern states.

Mind you I am still at a loss to understand how a concept (climate change) is able to cause a fire unless by the miracle of instantaneous combustion.

Without ignition, fuel and air there can be no fires.

Their tactics all come from the handbook of the fascists, even though they purport to be extreme socialists.

Strangely, no current radical socialist government wants anything to do with such an obtuse movement, which is geared to destroy all modern current and aspiring industrialised economies regardless of such countries political bent.

Most countries including Australia have already pledged to reduce their current rate of greenhouse gases as required under the terms of the UNFCCC Paris Agreement.

Instead of creating more unnecessary hot air and vacuous demands, the management of Extinction Rebellion should be at the forefront of promoting radical and practical plans to combat the effects of excessive global warming.

Ideally if all Australians tried hard enough and followed Extinction Rebellion’s pedagogy and reduced their carbon (sic) emissions to zero it might be possible to reverse the trend of global warming and climate change for all the world.

Noel Butler

Canning Highway, East Fremantle

Cross about doo-doo

ARE some dog owners in Applecross as thick as their beloved pets’ unbagged deposits, or do we have a local cluster of dyslexia that should be cause for greater concern?

Clearly marked and well-placed signs detailing the park areas or pathway ‘terms of use’ for dog owners are consistently ignored, with unleashed dogs allowed to run in prohibited areas and defecate in play and sports areas.

All this while adjacent grassed areas and beaches are set aside as dog exercise areas which include free bags, bins, water stations etc.

A river walk from Tompkins Park to Heathcote provides too numerous examples to count of the disregard for the level of nuisance and unhygienic practices some dog owners seem intent on inflicting on us lesser mortals.

The Melville ranger service appears unable or unwilling to address this problem.

This is exemplified by a neighbour who is utterly contemptuous of them, having on three separate occasions been verbally warned by a ranger for having an unleashed dog in an unauthorised area.

The threatened issue of monetary fines may encourage a more considerate approach to where and how owners exercise their dogs.

A newly erected ranger sign on the Applecross boardwalk advises rangers are patrolling the area.

This now has the ignominy of three bags of dog mess tied to it; a very public and disgusting gesture that might reflect one or more dog owners thoughts on the matter.

Zak

Macdonald Street, Applecross

Hear! hear!

IN response to the letter “Toilet Trouble” in last week’s Herald, questioning the toilet plans for the South Beach dog beach.

I totally agree with the letter writer on the need for toilets and amenity improvements at the South Beach main carpark.

Both South Beach and the dog beach need amenities.

If you go to Leighton Beach, the toilets and showers are first class, the café (whilst sea containers) is also fantastic, and I assume these were paid for by Fremantle council and are very important to the people who live there and the visitors who frequent there.

South Beach and the dog beach urgently need new facilities or upgraded ones.

Bruce Fulton

Fremantle

