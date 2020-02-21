Tourists ahoy!

FREMANTLE’S tourist economy will get a boost in the upcoming months, with cruise ships diverted to the city because of port closures throughout Asia due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Princess Cruises on Wednesday announced the Sapphire Princess was arriving in Freo six months early and would stay here between May and October. P&O Cruises’ Arcadia, Dream Cruises’ Explorer Dream and Costa Crociere’s Costa Deliziosa will also arrive in Fremantle next month.

The Queen Mary 2 docked in Freo on Tuesday for two days, after Cunard Lines abandoned a tour of Asia. The ship is due back on March 14.

Fremantle chamber of Commerce CEO Danicia Quinlan said the economic benefits from the extra cruise ships would be felt far and wide.

“The Sapphire Princess’ new scheduled visits sit outside the traditional cruise season and are perfectly aligned for the City’s Winter Festival and other planned activities,” Ms Quinlan said.

Photo by Steve Grant