Cash a good start

A DOZEN schools across the federal Fremantle electorate have shared in $200,000 of grants from the Morrison government.

But with $800,000 worth of applications knocked back, Labor MP Josh Wilson says his electorate urgently needs more funds for education resources.

Mr Wilson’s office oversaw the allocation of the locals schools grant, which will see upgraded tech rooms, playgrounds, landscaping and nature play areas, as well as some upgraded dunnies and new furniture.

“It was no surprise that the program was significantly over-subscribed with 43 schools making applications for projects totalling nearly $1 million, when there was only $200,000 available for each federal electorate,” Mr Wilson said.

He claimed the Morrison government had squibbed on whether to fund the project again, while also making cuts to education funding. Education minister Dan Tehan’s office confirmed to the Herald there were no plans to continue the fund.