Concept brewing

Brewing giant Lion says it’s reviewing the old Mussel Bar site in Fremantle’s Fishing Boat Harbour and hopes to announce a new “concept” soon.

It follows complaints from a neighbouring charter company which had its access partially blocked by a condemned walkway in Lion’s lease and says the area’s tatty appearance isn’t a good look for visitors (“Ageing harbour a business blocker,” Herald, February 22, 2020).

Lion purchased Little Creatures for $380 million in 2012 and took over its lease, which also covers the building where Joe’s Fish Shack sits.

A spokesperson said despite the charter owner’s concerns about the Mussel Bar building, it was safe.

“In 2018 we undertook significant structural work to Mussel Bar to ensure the longevity of the site,” the company said in a response to the Herald.

“We are reviewing our strategy for the vacant tenancy and hope to have an exciting concept to share soon.”

The company said it was working with engineers to “determine an appropriate remediation solution that will ensure public safety and reactivation of the area”.

by STEVE GRANT