Drive-thru flu jab to beat the heat

THE common flu won’t necessarily disappear this year because of social distancing, warns Fremantle nurse practitioner Kate Pernaham.

“The jury is out on that,” Ms Pernaham told the Herald.

But getting a jab has proven a bit of a hassle for people this year, as they’ve been forced to line up outside GP clinics where there’s virtually zero privacy, which she’s concerned will encourage vulnerable people to stay away.

So to overcome the problem her clinic has come up with a plan to hold a drive-thru flu jab clinic in Fremantle on April 11 and 12 where people won’t even have to get out of their car.

The Health Department is keeping a eye on the initiative, and if it proves successful is likely to roll it out across the metropolitan area.

Ms Pernaham said the idea was the brainchild of West End Medical Centre colleague Melissa Hadley-Barrett.

“We’ll screen people on the way in, they’ll stay in their car and then wait for 15 minutes before they leave,” Ms Pernaham said.

She said all jabs are free for 65-year-olds and people with co-morbidity issues.

The drive-thru will be held in the car park next to Captain Munchies from 9am to 4p