Next stage of oval consultation starts

EAST FREMANTLE council has kicked off the next round of consultation over its plans to revitalise East Fremantle Oval.

The town already has a precinct plan for the area, which upgrades the Shark’s football clubrooms so they can do modernish things like cater for women, and reduces the existing bowling rink footprint and brings it level with the croquet greens to improve access.

The model preferred by participants in the consultation so far includes a central, multi-purpose community and sporting hub, but the council now wants to know what other things people want to see in the precinct.

“East Freo [Oval] is an iconic local hub for recreation, community activities, sport and a place that draws people together from across the Town and from neighbouring areas, united by a love of leisure and sport, whether that be footy, bowls, croquet, teenagers, people walking their dogs, children and families playing or to socialise and meet people,” mayor Jim O’Neill said.

Find links to the precinct plan on the council’s website eastfremantle.wa.gov.au.

The council has also postponed a vote on its master plan for the northern end of Preston Point’s recreation precinct after receiving a bumper 40 submissions. The re-alignment and verge works along Riverside Road has also been mothballed because of the Covid-19 lockdown.