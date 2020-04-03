Still in business? We’re here for you

If you’ve managed to weather Covid-19’s economic storm and kept your business

open, congratulations; we know exactly what you’ve had to go through.

But with the streets empty, letting people know that you’re still doing trade is more important than ever. If they can’t see you, they won’t know you’re there.

That’s why advertising in the Perth Voice is still the most effective way of getting your message to potential customers living in your area.

We’re in their letterbox week in, week out.

And with everyone a bit housebound at the moment, a paper packed full of local news will be read from cover to cover.

Because we know how tough it is out there, we’ve got some great deals going, so if you’re a cafe or restaurant offering takeaways, a tradie still out there helping with emergency repairs, or a psychologist with some tips on how to get through all this, give FIONA WEST a call on 0432 648 558 or email her on fiona.west@fremantleherald.com