No jetlag for this time traveller

YOU would never guess this big, beautiful Attadale home was built in the 1960s.

With stairs leading up and down, and large rooms left and right, you almost need a GPS to navigate the six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The agent suggested we check out the second level first, so up we went to discover a spacious sitting room with floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

Doors lead to a large balcony where you can enjoy glorious views of the river and the Perth skyline.

The huge main ensuite bedroom also has a wall of glass and balcony access.

The ground-floor living areas are spacious and include a games room large enough for a pool table.

Doors from the games room lead to a timber deck overlooking the street and a forest of trees in neighbouring properties.

The house has a fully kitted-out bar, so it’s a short walk to top up your glass.

The kitchen was renovated last year and has white stone benchtops, loads of cupboards, a pantry, and a laundry/scullery tucked around the corner.

This whopping 1012sqm property has a great outdoor area with a swimming pool – shaded by soaring palm trees – two cabanas and a pizza oven.

My internal GPS was struggling to keep up as we walked down more stairs to a ground-floor granny flat with a large bedroom, bathroom, living area and kitchenette.

With its own entry, it’s perfect for grown-up kids not leaving home any time soon or elderly parents.

Situated on Stoneham Road, this is the ultimate family home with the river a short walk away and Santa Maria College even closer.

