Courting Freo

This Beaconsfield villa is perfect for first-time buyers or downsizers.

Situated a short drive from South Beach and the South Terrace strip, you’ve got all the delights Freo has to offer without living there and busting the bank.

Maybe it’s the relaxing neutral colour scheme, offset with ocean blue and green, or the neat garden or brick-paved entrance, but this abode feels homely and inviting.

The decent-sized lounge has an elegant light fitting and looks like a nice spot to curl up in front of the TV during winter.

All the living areas have large windows, ensuring natural light streams into this peaceful villa.

The neat, modest kitchen has a slate floor and breakfast bar, and is positioned beside the north-facing dining area.

Here you’ll find glass sliding doors opening onto a cute rear garden, which includes a patio for alfresco dining and a decent patch of grass for pets, and young kids to play on.

The garden could easily be improved with a few shrubs and pots, turning it into a pleasant, low-maintenance retreat.

All three bedrooms are a good size with the main featuring a walk-in robe and large window, and the others with built-in-robes.

The bathroom is original and like the kitchen is functional and neat, but it could be upgraded at a later date, adding value to the property.

Situated in Moran Court, the complex feels very safe and tidy with established gardens and attractive properties.

There’s a small shed for storage and a covered car bay, but if you don’t drive you can catch a bus on Lefroy Road straight into Fremantle.

And once the pandemic ends, you can enjoy the nearby farmers market at South Fremantle Senior High School every Sunday.

This cosy villa is perfect for first time-buyers and downsizers, or for people looking for an investment property.

Enjoy the Freo lifestyle at a fraction of the price.

Low to mid $400,000s

26/55 Moran Court, Beaconsfield

Jennifer Castle 0414 572 440

jennifer.castle@raywhite.com

Ray White Fremantle 9201 9664