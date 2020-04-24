WIN! YOUR BIG CHANCE TO HELP A FAVOURITE SHOPPIE

WIN THEM AN ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN

Here at the Chook we know exactly what businesses are going through at the moment – we’ve got our own bills to pay as well – so we’ve launched a new competition promising to give some very worthy businesses a helping hand in these tough times.

Nominate your favourite business, and you could WIN them an advertising campaign. It’s never been more important for businesses to let customers know they’re open and ready for business – and that’s something you can help with.

“SUPPORT LOCAL”

That adage has never been more important than it is right now.

The Herald has always been a huge supporter of local business through our independent food reviews, our much-loved arts pages, our home reviews and our incredible Competitions page.

Now we’re giving you the chance to support local by winning a Herald Advertising Campaign to pass on to your favourite independent, local business.

THE PRIZE INCLUDES:

An Advertising Campaign in the Herald including:

• One half page advert (week one), one quarter page advert (week two), one quarter page advert (week three)

• A homepage module at http://www.fremantleherald.com

• A blast across the Herald social media network

• A marketing expert to help get the most out of the campaign

• An expert graphic designer to design the campaign

TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Three winners announced each week. Nominated business must be local and independent. No correspondence to be entered into. No exchange or refund for cash. Publisher has discretion to disqualify a nominated business if they do not meet our ethical standards. Advertisements to run in one edition of the Herald only – Fremantle Herald, Cockburn City Herald or Melville City Herald. Winners notified from 5.5.20.