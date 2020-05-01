Win a week’s free groceries thanks to our friends at The Grocer & The Chef

If you want to win a week’s free groceries then head down to The Grocer and the Chef in Beaconsfield.

After shopping just pop your receipt, with your name and phone number on the back, in the store’s competition box. Every week a customer will draw a winner, who’ll get free goods up to the value of their receipt.

The family-run Grocer and the Chef opened on Lefroy Road early last month, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We want to help people who are doing it tough during this difficult time,” said Nick Geracitano, who works with his son Justin at the shop. “We’ve got lots of great specials on fruit and veg, and delicious meals for around $10.

“There’s been a fantastic response since we opened, but we need people to keep supporting local businesses.”

The Grocer and the Chef is a one-stop shop for fresh produce, deli goods, takeaway meals and groceries.

The winner’s name will be published in the Herald, so make sure you check the paper every week.