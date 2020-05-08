Fauna returns

A CITIZEN science study has found native animals such as bandicoots, bobtail lizards, magpies and ravens are recovering from the bulldozing of the Beeliar wetlands corridor when the Barnet government started works for Roe 8.

Unfortunately, the study also found an increase in feral pests such as the red fox, rabbits, cats and dogs.

The Rehabilitating Roe 8 community group commissioned Greening Australia to establish the citizen science program that encompassed a 1.95 hectare area of remnant and revegetated banksia jarrah bushland over two 10-day periods.

Baited tubes were placed in bushland and motion cameras were tied to trees to record any sightings of animals in the area.

Feral animals

It concluded that there are more species observed in the revegetated areas compared to remnant areas, however there is a greater number of feral animals within the revegetated area.

Within the revegetated area, the study also found just the head of an endangered Carnaby cockatoo, but how it got there or the cause of death couldn’t be established.

The Rehabilitating Roe 8 community group also hosts community planting days, and has asked premier Mark McGowan for permission to organise another with volunteers adhering to social distancing measures in place.

The group has thought of novel ways to plant while adhering to coronavirus restrictions, such as having vollies bring their own planting equipment, having sanitising arrangements between shifts and each person entering and leaving by prearranged appointment times.

Ravens poisoned

THE head veterinarian at Native Arc in Bibra Lake fears three native ravens may have been deliberately poisoned with herbicide.

The ravens were bought to the animal rescue centre earlier this month with muscles clenched tight, gasping for breath, frothing from the mouth and defecating blood. Despite the best efforts of vet Meg Rodgers, none survived.

“We can’t know exactly what [poison] it was though I am suspicious of organophosphate toxicity, which may or may not have been malicious,” Dr Rodgers said.

There have been reports of an increase of pets being poisoned by rat baits locally, and Dr Rodgers said while Native Arc gets a lot of suspected cases – particularly possums – the ravens’ symptoms seemed unrelated.

“Unfortunately without the means and funds to test most patients, we can’t know exactly how prevalent rodenticide toxicity is in wildlife,” she told the Herald.

Stories by DEANNA CORRIERI