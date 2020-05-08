Freo 5G debate

STOP 5G Australia is lobbying Fremantle council for a moratorium on 5G.

The group wants an independent body of scientists and medical professionals to confirm the technology’s long-term safety.

The move follows a similar community backlash in Byron Bay, which prompted the local council to vote for a 5G moratorium, and Victoria Park council knocking back a mobile tower last year over radiation fears.

5G is the latest generation of mobile network technology enabling super-fast downloads, and uses the same form of non-ionising radiation as previous generations.

But locals have expressed concerns about the lack of studies proving its safety to humans and animals, while users on the Native Arc website blamed 5G for the death of three local ravens this week, though the rescue centre believes they were poisoned by herbicide.

“Careful scientific research is needed before this kind of technology can be safely installed for general use in public areas,” says local mother and music teacher Sophie Moleta.

Residents’ fears over 5G were exacerbated during public question time at the Fremantle council meeting on April 15, when Sarah Zaknic asked: “Does the City of Fremantle have studies to show the safety of 5G?”

“No,” replied the city’s business director Glen Dougall.

Deni-Sue Huxtable asked:

“Will you be outlawing 5G in Fremantle? If not why, when there is evidence showing how harmful it is to our health?”

‘No conversation’

“There is no current conversation on this matter,” replied Mr Dougall.

Fremantle mayor Brad Pettitt told the Herald the city’s immediate focus was Covid-19, but “there are no current 5G boxes being rolled out so far”.

Last August he told Stop 5G Australia’s Louise Dunn that “some Fremantle council members have been talking about having a community forum that outlines all sides of the [5G] debate” and invited her to take part, but the forum has yet to take place.

Professor Brendan Murphy, Australia’s chief medical officer, has previously said 5G is safe.

“The radio waves to which the general public is exposed to from telecommunications are not hazardous to human health,” Mr Murphy said.

But the Environment and Communities Safe From Radiation group issued a “cease and desist notice” on Mr Murphy, saying some of his claims “may result in personal harm and economic loss”.

The World Health Organisation also backs 5G, saying fear is being driven by “media announcements of new and unconfirmed scientific studies, leading to a feeling of uncertainty and a perception that there may be unknown or undiscovered hazards”.

Local resident Bobby Wilson isn’t taking any chances – she’s “on a mission to stop 5G” and has no Wi-Fi in her house.

“Small antennas and 5G cell towers are dangerous to my health and to all the community’s heath,” she claims.

by ALEXIS BREDOW