Why there’s no wi-fi in my home   

BOBBY WILSON is a seasoned campaigner on environmental issues. In this week’s THINKING ALLOWED she outlines her latest campaign – to get Fremantle council interested in putting a stop to the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

I BELIEVE people are just waking up to the dangers of 5G technology now that lots of links to Coronavirus have emerged.

The worst outbreaks have been in areas where 5G has been rolled out; Wu Han, Iran, Spain, Italy, South Korea etc, and presumably New York.

I have been following the effect of wi-fi and all the broadcast generations (that’s what the G stands for) 2,3,4, and beginnings of 5G on human health since 2007 when I was living in India and learnt I was very sensitive to EMF.

I noticed I was being impacted by a mobile phone signal-blocking tower while at a very illustrious ashram. In the nearly two years it took me to convince those running the ashram about the dangers to their health from the tower, I learnt a whole lot more about wi-fi technology.

In the end the tower was removed because residents and visitors started getting ill in the way I predicted they would.

5G is 10 times the impact of all the preceding generations of wireless technology, which were already behind the devastating increase in chronic illness throughout the world. It is one notch below weapon grade.

The small antennae every two to five houses are not only devastating to health, but open us up to abuse of our human rights; for example, Nedlands council last year voted to include visual and audio surveillance on them. Did they get that idea from the authoritarians in the Chinese government?

I believe Fremantle is still a feisty population and if we come together we can stop this.

The other devastating piece of knowledge is that 3G and 4G will also be running in the small antennae; their wi-fi signals are too powerful and were designed for cell towers only.

Penetration

Unlike 5G they have excellent penetration of buildings so they must be kept a reasonable distance from homes. They are proven carcinogens – even from the towers.

There are already 5G towers around Perth, the nearest ones to me being in North Coogee and Hilton. People are complaining already about the effects, but it usually takes about six months for the health effects to fully materialise, and it can be many years before they are fully documented – if ever.

And this is before the higher levels of 5G are to be introduced, as they are still in the developmental phase.

Senior Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal asked the top 5G and “Internet of Things” experts during a US Senate hearing if there was any “independent”, industry-funded research into the effects of 5G on human and biological health. They admitted there was none. The Senator’s response that “we’re flying blind” has gone viral in a videoclip around the world.

Australia’s Department of Communications and the Arts has followed the US Department of Communications in giving telcos full permission to install and operate 5G equipment without further approvals or health testing – or consultation – as both are captured institutions who benefit from the associated profit-making corporations making money through data mining and technology selling.

There is no provision for objection on health grounds.

You can possibly object to the antennae on visual grounds, in which case they get hidden or put in church steeples or disguised as palm trees.

They can put them on fence lines or existing lighting and power structures in the streets without further permission.

The Australian regulation authority ARPANSA puts a disclaimer on taking any responsibility for its regulation on these matters. Naturally it says it is all safe. There is no independent testing if any at all.

While schools are closed in the US they are covertly installing 5G under the guise of cleaning them; the parents don’t know about this, so can’t protest.

A whistleblower has only been able to publicise this in the last few weeks – you can see police crews alongside the ‘cleaners’. You can expect this to happen in Australian schools while they’re shut down.

Don’t let this massive threat to the health of all biological things – humans, animals birds, insects, microbes, etc; to our privacy and our civil rights, roll out without our input.

Our governments and departments are bowing to the corporate agenda rather than caring for their mandates.

Local government, however, has a mandate to protect their citizens’ health and can fight back.

Byron Bay is an Australian example, and there are more.

There is a STOP 5G movement, which you can find on Facebook.

There are already many concerned people in Fremantle and as more become informed their combined strength will grow rapidly.

I am EMF hypersensitive and can only handle email. I have no mobile phone, no wifi. I have only NBN through an ethernet wire, so appliances are used directly from cable.This has some possibility of cyber security, unlike wifi.

You can contact me on wilsonparkfreo@hotmail.com for resources.

I highly recommend the work of Josh de Sol for keeping the information on what is happening and the consequences on life available through his website, films, documentaries, 5G Crisis Summit etc. A man of great integrity, sanity and humanity in these crazy times.

Fibre Optic cable is the way to go for fast, safe internet and communications.

There is evidence in a US legal case (Irregulators v FCC) currently before the courts, which was lodged by senior players the industry, that the incomplete fibre optic rollout was curtailed to siphon off trillions of dollars to prop up wifi and 5G – they argue this technology would not be financially viable without this massive accounting fraud.

Sound familiar? We didn’t get fibre to the house, only fibre to the node! We need fibre optic cabling to the house!

That far surpasses what 5G can offer us. Right now most people in my street agree our broken NBN meets their needs and has the least possible impacts on their health – if it’s used as an ether-netted system.

Our local councils, in my case Fremantle, need to be convinced this is a major issue for our community before they’ll commit, so let them know in each and every way you can.

A start is to email the mayor and councillors via MEMBERS@ fremantle.wa.gov.au and MAYOR@fremantle.wa.gov.au.

Misinformation about 5G

The Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) is the Australian Government’s primary authority on radiation protection and nuclear safety.

ARPANSA is aware that there is a lot of concerning misinformation circulating throughout the community about the possible impacts of Australia’s planned roll-out of the 5G mobile network.

Contrary to some claims, there are no established health effects from the radio waves that the 5G network uses.

This network currently runs on radio waves similar to those used in the current 4G network, and in the future will use radio waves with higher frequencies. It is important to note that higher frequencies does not mean higher or more intense exposure. Higher frequency radio waves are already used in security screening units at airports, police radar guns to check speed, remote sensors and in medicine and these uses have been thoroughly tested and found to have no negative impacts on human health.

ARPANSA is an agency of the Commonwealth Government tasked with protecting people and the environment from the harmful effects of radiation. Our scientists conduct research and work with the international radiation science community to set standards and guidelines on radiation in Australia. We work independently from other parts of government and are not funded by industry.

Evidence

The regulator for the roll-out of 5G is the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA). ACMA refers to the safety standards and guidelines published by ARPANSA when considering applications for licencing and implementation of new technology.

You may be aware of individuals who have experienced health problems that they believe may be attributed to exposure to radio waves.

ARPANSA and the World Health Organization (WHO) are not aware of any well-conducted scientific investigations where health symptoms were confirmed as a result of radio wave exposure in the everyday environment.

While ARPANSA acknowledges that the health symptoms experienced by the affected individuals are real and can be a disabling problem, the established science is that there is no clear diagnostic criteria and there is a lack of evidence that exposure to radio waves is the cause. ARPANSA advises those affected to seek individual medical advice on their symptoms from a qualified medical professional.

We urge you to be cautious of claims from anti-5G campaigns. These campaigns are generating unfounded fear and concern within the community.

We have seen increasing misinformation about health effects, our role, and 5G or radio waves generally.