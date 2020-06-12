Chamber art support

THE Fremantle Chamber of Commerce has distanced itself from a recommendation put forward by its state counterpart to axe public art in developments (“Artists horrified by chamber attack,” Herald, June 6, 2020).

Chamber CEO Danicia Quinlan said even before the Herald’s story, she had been working with local artists to put together a joint submission opposing the Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA’s plan.

The CCIWA wants the state government to remind councils that per cent for art schemes such as Fremantle’s are not enforceable under their planning schemes.

But Ms Quinlan said requiring developers to support public art and artists “goes to the heart of our values as a local business community”.

“It is our belief that the 1 per cent of construction value for public art, if applied in a site and project-specific way, can not only enhance the liveability, but create a greater return on investment for the project and also our community.

“The creative industries are such an important part of Fremantle’s local economy and it is our belief that they should not be penalised in any form of Covid-19 response,” Ms Quinlan said.