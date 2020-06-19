Council pools reopen

FREMANTLE and Melville councils reopened their pools this week as WA’s Phase 3 easing of Covid-19 restrictions kick in.

Staff at Fremantle’s pool underwent Covid-19 infection control training, while there is now increased cleaning and signage to encourage swimmers to stick to social distancing measures.

The centre’s squad program also started on Thursday, with rules to prevent goggles or equipment being shared, and just one parent allowed in to cheer them on.

Other swim programs such as Aquababy and Dolphins aren’t due to start until late July.

Fremantle mayor Brad Pettitt said locals had missed the pool, while staff had missed interacting with the regulars.

“I’m sure everyone is thrilled to get back to some kind of normalcy and getting back into a health and fitness routine is an encouraging step forward,” Dr Pettitt said.

The Samson Rec Centre was also opened this week and the evening netball competition kicks off on Monday.

LeisureFit Melville will open this Monday, June 22, with seniors fitness classes such as Active Circuit and Lite Pace starting up and expanding as demand grows.

Strength for Life lovers have a little longer to wait, as they restart June 29, while there’s a bunch of stuff still waiting in the wings until things are a little safer, including the creche, birthday parties, Gymbakids and junior sports coaching.

Cockburn opened its swimming pool earlier this month.

Local Justices of the Peace are also getting ready to wield their pens and stamps from July 1, but given the advanced age of the membership, they’ve not been able to pull together a complete roster and will be operating from 10am – 1pm on Monday – Friday.

Chief justice John Alberti said they’ve had to look at making the desks a bit bigger at the Fremantle Library and Booragoon Civic Centre so social distancing rules can be followed, while there’ll be no more sharing of pens over signatures.

Mr Alberti said they’ve been able to provide most of their critical work signing police and court documents by working from home, but he’s happy they’ll be back in the office next month and he’s expecting quite a backlog of work to come streaming through the door.

By STEVE GRANT