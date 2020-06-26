Freo shedettes

WA’s first women’s shed could be on the cards for Booyeembara Park in Fremantle.

The Women’s Shed Movement WA held its first meeting at the park last Saturday (June 20) and

is planning to submit an application for a shed to be included in Fremantle council’s plans to move the neighbouring golf club and incorporate it in a community hub.

The organisation’s Facebook page has 453 members.

Many men’s sheds allocate a slot during the week for women, but for enthusiastic shedettes like Candice Shields, her ambitious project might need more.

“I’m going to build my own coffin,” Ms Shields said.

“It doubles as a bench/storage space for garden items.

“Other grand plans being considered.”

The White Gum Valley Community Orchard also has plans for the site, hoping to get a kitchen and a press to pump out oil from the park’s olive grove.