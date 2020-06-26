TGIF at St Pat’s

ST PATRICK’S Community Support Centre has announced its Friday services will re-open from early next month thanks to a new source of funding.

Chief executive Michael Piu said they were overjoyed at reintroducing Friday meals, showers, emergency relief, social activities and medical, dental and psychological services, which were closed in July last year because of a funding shortfall.

The turn-around has come about because of a two years’ worth of funding from the Sisters of St John of God.

“This new development could not have come at a better time, as demand for St Pat’s Day Centre services has risen significantly in the wake of Covid-19,” Mr Piu said.

“St Pat’s emergency relief service and health clinic, which is currently only available between Monday and Thursday, are in particularly high demand.”

The centre, at 12 Queen Victoria Street, will be open 7.30am-2pm, Monday-Friday from July 3.

