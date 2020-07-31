MORE than 9000 Western Australians experience homelessness every night – a third are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people – and the problem is only going to get worse because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Fremantle mayor Brad Pettitt says the city is launching a donation drive in Homelessness Week (August 2-8) to raise funds for those living on the streets.

“Fremantle has always been a generous community with a long-standing history of giving, and this year there are several ways residents can lend a helping hand,” Dr Pettitt says.

“Residents can purchase a voucher for an essential service or item of their choice depending on what they feel comfortable giving.

“This could include a voucher for groceries, a haircut at a local hairdresser salon or simply a coffee from a Fremantle café, which is then emailed to n2n@fremantle. wa.gov.au or dropped off at the city’s administration building.

“These vouchers will be collated and shared with local not-for-profit organisations, including St Patrick’s Community Support Centre, Uniting WA, Port Care, Freo Street Doctor, Homeless Healthcare, Foundation Housing, Youth Futures, Ngatti House and Lucy Saw Centre to give to their vulnerable clients.”

Residents can also support the ongoing Donate without doubt campaign, which began in 2016, and place their spare change into one of the ‘lifesaver’ collection boxes throughout the Fremantle city centre.

All Donate without doubt donations are matched dollar-for-dollar by the City of Fremantle and given to St Patrick’s Community Support Centre, which goes towards emergency relief, housing, meals, education and health services.

As of July 14, a total of $19,789.60 has been donated to St Pat’s, which goes toward providing emergency relief, housing, meals, education and health services.

Another way to make a difference this Homelessness Week is by giving to the Community Shelf at Fremantle Library. Donations of non-perishable food, personal hygiene and sanitary items, socks, thongs, beanies or hats and baby/kids’ essentials are always needed and appreciated.

For more information about the city’s Homelessness Week donation drive go to http://www.fremantle.wa.gov.au/homelessness-week

To learn more about the Donate without doubt campaign visit http://www.fremantle.wa.gov. au/residents/community-safety-rangers/donate-without-doubt