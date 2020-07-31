Stylish retreat  

IF you’re after a luxurious riverside residence, this could be the property for you.

Situated on Bateman Road in Mt Pleasant, this five bedroom four bathroom home has been finished to the highest standard, but it doesn’t feel grandiose and there’s no gargoyle statues or crass displays of wealth.

From the outside this three-level house has a colonial look, with white columns dividing the long sweeping balcony on the first floor.

There some lovely topiary on the verge, and the small trees in the front garden complement the building’s elegant facade.

You could fill up several pages detailing the features in this stunning house, but one of the highlights is the massive open plan family/kitchen/dining area.

There’s a swish and very long fireplace set into the wall, and in the corner is a delightful kitchen with a humongous breakfast bar (you could have the whole street around for eggs benedict on a Sunday morning).

Dark kitchens seeming to be coming back into vogue, and I love the jet black cupboards, which contrast nicely with the lighter stone benchtops.

As you would expect this kitchen has all the mod cons including smeg appliances, dual ovens and a five-burner gas cooktop.

After you’ve prepared a lovely meal head to the dining room, or go out onto the verandah and enjoy an informal meal overlooking the manicured gardens at the rear of the house.

At the side is another alfresco, beside a resort-style pool with a gazebo, so you have several indoor-outdoor dining options.

The ground floor also has a home office (perfect for post covid-19 life), a relaxing sitting room and a laundry.

All the bedrooms are located on the first and second floors.

The first floor includes another living room, which could be a hangout for older kids and their friends, leaving the parents to it on the ground floor.

Or it could be a sophisticated man cave for dad and his toys.

All five bedrooms are finished to a very high standard, with the stunning main on the top floor having it’s own private deck with views of the city.

The main bedroom ensuite has the wow factor with loads of marble, glass and a minimalist sleek design.

The house includes tinted windows, solar panels and space for four cars with a double carport and double garage.

Situated one street away from the river, beside Dome Cafe and Deepwater Point Reserve, this 969sqm property is in a great location.

If you’re after a French provincial-style riverside home, this could be the one for you.

Home open today 12.15pm-1pm

(Saturday August 1)

Expressions of interest welcome

2 Bateman Road, Mount Pleasant

Harcourts Applecross 9364 2788

Eric Hartanto 0421 272 152