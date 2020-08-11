East end sparks up

CONSTRUCTION of apartments surrounding the old SEC sub-station in Fremantle’s east end has finally kicked off after years of delays.

The M/27 by Match development will include 40 apartments behind the heritage-listed sub-station, which was renovated in 2018 for office space or a food/beverage outlet.

Managing director of Match parent company M/Group Lloyd Clark said it was good to be back in Fremantle following their previous success with the Heirloom revamp of the ofd Dalgety Woolstores.

“After the great success of the Heirloom project, which really ignited the apartment boom in Fremantle’s east end, we’re delighted to be involved in bringing life back to another of Fremantle’s heritage treasures.”

Mayor Brad Pettitt acknowledged the long delay, but said the start showed the council’s work updating its planning scheme was paying dividends.

The SEC building was constructed in 1933 for the Fremantle Municipal Tramways and Electric Lighting Board before being taken over as a substation by the State Energy Commission in 1952.