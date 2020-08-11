Luxury Abode 

AS I walked up the driveway to this luxury home in Attadale, I was greeted by a ginormous buddha statue.

It was quite the entry statement, and I wondered what else was inside this stunning two-storey house.

I didn’t have to wait long for the next “wow” moment: a sweeping staircase with one of the biggest spiral chandeliers I have ever seen.

Situated a stone’s throw from the river on Burke Drive, this four bedroom three bathroom home is an ode to luxury.

There’s so may highlights, but one of my favourites is the outdoor area which continues the Bali theme established in the driveway.

There’s a lovely wood-panel sheltered alfresco with hand-carved statues and colourful retro chairs.

The alfresco has a peaked roof and would be a wonderful spot to enjoy a meal with friends and family.

There’s another eye-catching wooden statue in the games room, which easily accommodates a pool table.

The kitchen is an absolute monster with a huge semi-circle benchtop, all the latest appliances, and tons of storage space. There’s no chance of running out of room when hosting dinner parties.

The open plan dining/living/kitchen area flows really well and everything is white and gleaming, but there’s also a feature wall with bold wallpaper to help break things up.

There’s two spacious living areas, so if you have older kids they can hangout with their buddies in one and the adults can have the other.

After a nice bite to eat, head out to the sweeping balcony and enjoy lovely views of the river and the city.

With a good setback from the road you won’t have to worry about people peering up as they go for their evening walk.

All the bedrooms are beautifully appointed, and one has dark velvety wallpaper that contrasts perfectly with the white built-in robes. There’s also another fantastic chandelier in this bedroom.

The house includes a massive garage, reticulated gardens and air conditioning.

Situated on a 521sqm block on Burke Drive, this home is perfect for someone who wants lots of luxury and a little Bali flair.

From $1,999,000

180B Burke Drive, Attadale

Viewing by private appointment

Jacky Ladbrook real estate 9330 4264

0412 913 127

jacky@jackyladbrook.com.au