Plan to green up railway corridor

FREMANTLE council has voted to renew a deal that aims to turn the Fremantle railway line green.

The agreement with the Public Transport Authority, Main Roads and western suburbs governments, for large-scale native tree planting along the line is aimed at making the line prettier and a green corridor.

Mayor Brad Pettitt said he’d like to see the greening stretch from the North Fremantle industrial area as far as Subiaco.

The project will be joined by conservation group Trillion Trees and community volunteers, eager to revegetate their own rail-side backyards with native trees.

Although the agreement has been in place for several years without making a huge impact, Dr Pettitt is expecting it will now ramp up and says the first batch of plants should be planted “realistically by next winter”.

The initiative ties in with Fremantle’s Urban Forest Plan, which entails a planting target of 1000 trees a year, and a vision for numerous green links connecting parks throughout the city.

Dr Pettit says these green links will act as “wildlife corridors” and create “beautiful tree canopies” across the city.

The City of Fremantle has planted more than 4000 tuart trees, 400 of which were planted in Booyeembara Park two weeks ago, to offset the trees that were lost during the project High Street Upgrade project.

Dr Pettit says he sees tree planting as a great opportunity for giving back to future generations.

When planting the tuart trees in Booyeembara Park two weeks ago, he told his young daughter: “When you’re a big girl these trees will be big too”.

