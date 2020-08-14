YOU can’t beat watching the city skyline from the South Perth foreshore at sunset.

The towering buildings acquire different hues as the light fades; then slowly come back to life as hundreds of office lights pierce the night sky.

It’s so beautiful you regularly see photographers setting up their tripods around dusk.

You’ll be able to enjoy that spectacular view every night at this luxurious apartment on the South Perth Esplanade.

In fact you’ll be able to enjoy lots of stunning views from this waterfront property, which is the last “brand new” residence at the Echelon Riverfront.

Designed by Giorgi Architects and Builders, this three bedroom three bathroom apartment is sheer luxury.

But it’s not baroque or ostentatious, in fact the apartment looks very modern and minimalist.

There’s lots of clean lines and elegant touches, like the neat pendant lights in the kitchen, and most of the cupboards and wardrobes are handleless, giving the apartment a slightly futuristic look.

The open plan kitchen/lounge/dining area is one of my favourite spots – it’s flooded with natural light and feels quite homely (not just a fancy designer pad to host dinner parties).

The kitchen itself is a cracker with extra wide stone surfaces, wall-to-wall timber cabinetry, soft-closing cabinets and an integrated pantry.

All the bedrooms are finished to a very high standard, and the main has oversize built-in robes and and ensuite with a freestanding bath, frameless shower and double vanity.

The property includes 36sqm of balcony space, and it’s where I’d be spending a lot of my time.

Every mealtime would be an event as you look out at boats plying the river and life taking hold in the city.

It would be fantastic to sit out at dusk with a bottle of vino and some music, and when the Australia Day Skyworks resume, you’ll have the best seat in the house.

The property comes with two secure car bays, shared bicycle racks and a state-of-the-art security system.

Situated at the end of Mends Street on the Esplanade, this 327sqm luxury apartment is across the road from Coco’s restaurant and around the corner from umpteen cafes and shops, and The Windsor Hotel.

The ferry is literally outside your front door, so it would take you about 15 minutes to get into the city, and the foreshore is a picturesque spot for exercising at night.

This is an elegant state-of-the-art property in a fantastic suburb, with some of the best views in Perth.

$5,490,000

602/39 Mends Street, South Perth

Home open today (Saturday 15 August 11am-11.45am)

Harcourts Applecross 9364 2788

Agent Eric Hartanto 0421 272 152