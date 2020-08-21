Barracks delay

THE next round of community consultation on the redevelopment of the Leeuwin Barracks has been delayed by Covid-19.

The 14.3 hectare prime riverfront site has been earmarked for development since Defence decided it was surplus land back in 2015.

Last August the department sounded out the property and development industry for feedback on how the land should be presented to market, which indicated interest in a mixed use site with housing, community amenity and small-scale local business, but the coronavirus put the brakes on any major new developments.

The Leeuwin delay was one of the updates East Fremantle council provided residents during an information session last week.

Its Riverside Road works have reached their second phase, with improved access for cyclists and pedestrians, a resurfaced road and better access to the river foreshore.

About 1.5km of Riverside Road from East Street to the Leeuwin carpark will get a landscaping facelift, with selected species replacing the tall palms which are reaching the end of their lives.

East Fremantle Oval’s redevelopment has reached the nitty gritty bit – who’s going to pay for the $25 million overhaul.

The council’s vision is for a new state of the art community sport and leisure precinct for people of all ages. CEO Gary Tuffin said the redevelopment was a once in a generation project and an investment in the town’s future.

“We will partner with our residents, clubs, business community as well as state and federal partners, and private donors to deliver the project,” Mr Tuffin said.

“The project will not require any special rate charges/increase, it will be delivered inline with our forecasted rate revenue.”

Woodside Maternity Hospital is to be repurposed into a world-class health and aged care precinct.

In a statement issued by aged care provider Hall and Prior the site is being redeveloped to include high quality care accommodation, a wellness centre, cafe and resident recreation areas.

by MORGAN DE SMIDT