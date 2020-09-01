BRB! ON FAMILY VACATION AT CITADINES PERTH

WIN

• Overnight stay in an interconnecting apartment with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and living areas

• Flat screen TB equipped with Apple TV – perfect for streaming your favourite family Netﬂ ix movies!

• Snack + Activity Packs – to keep your ‘lil ones entertained

• A bottle of wine and cheese platter for the parents (because the kids can’t have all the fun)

• Complimentary car parking

• Late check out of 1pm

• VALUED AT $650

Centrally located in the heart of the vibrant city, Citadines St Georges Terrace Perth is the perfect base to explore the beautiful surrounding sights and rich cultural scene and will be a comforting home away from home when you return from a busy day out.

There is an endless list of sights and attractions all accessible by foot. Just a stone’s throw away is Kings Park and Botanic Garden, an ideal picnic spot to take in the city’s untouched natural beauty. Once you’ve finished eating, hire some bikes and enjoy a tranquil ride along the scenic Swan River.

If you’re a group of footy fanatics, you’ll be perfectly placed to catch a game or two as Citadines is only a 10-minute drive or 30-minute train ride from Optus Stadium. Don your colours and chow down a classic meat pie!

With Northbridge right on your doorstep, grab a bite at one of Perth’s world-renowned eateries, go for a wander around the art splashed streets or explore the quirky stores dotted throughout the cultural hub.

Take a stroll down memory lane at the Nostalgia Box – Video Game Console Museum and have a play on some of the earliest gaming consoles. For any history buffs, the Western Australia Museum is also just around the corner.

Indulge in some fun down by the water at Elizabeth Quay in a traditional, handcrafted carousel and a Gondola ride along the Swan River, finished off with a mouth-watering fish and chips from iconic eatery Amberjacks.

Citadines St Georges Terrace

185 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000 Australia.

For bookings and inquiries please contact 1800 766 377 or visit www.citadines.com

T&C’S Voucher only available for redemption on Friday, Saturday or Sunday night only. Voucher is valid for 3 months from date of issue. Voucher is not valid for redemption over special event periods, block out periods may apply. Inclusions are not exchangeable for cash or other items. Voucher is not transferable for cash. Other terms and conditions may apply

