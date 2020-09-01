Ocean vibes

I LOVE a home with a bit of character.

This Hilton property started out life as a cottage and was transformed into a lovely four bedroom two bathroom abode.

But it’s not lost any of its individuality, like the aquamarine weatherboard facade and tin roof.

The exterior colour scheme shouldn’t work, but it does, adding a lovely splash of colour to the front garden.

Everything feels bright and airy inside, with the use of stone, raw brickwork and pine floorboards creating an organic coastal vibe.

I really like the kitchen, which has a gorgeous bluey-green splashback with a mix of patterns on the tiles. It’s a great finishing touch that makes this area just a little bit special.

The rest of the kitchen is well finished with stone benchtops, heaps of cupboards and drawers, and a massive fiver-burner stove with stylish hood.

There’s room for a dining table in here, and just down from the kitchen is a living area with a couch and TV. It’s a cutesy open plan which feels very homely.

After cooking dinner, slide back the glass doors and head out to the brick patio and enjoy an alfresco dinner under the stars.

It’s a neat area with a small patch of grass and a bamboo-style fence fringed with plants (enough space to enjoy the outdoors, but super low maintenance).

The main bedroom has a vintage brick fireplace and french doors opening onto a small deck at the front of the house.

This bedroom has a very tranquil vibe and feels like a nice place to put your head down after a hard day’s work.

The main ensuite is beautiful with stone panels and natural wood tones used to great effect. There’s a chic stand-alone bath and a designer vanity perched on a wooden cabinet.

The remaining bedrooms are spacious and well-appointed, sharing a family bathroom that has a lovely feature wall.

There’s plenty of storage space with a shed in the garden, and two off-road parking spaces.

Situated on a 355sqm green titled block in a friendly neighbourhood, this home is close to Hilton catholic primary school and Sexton catholic college, Grigg Park and Collick Reserve, and all the shops and cafes on Winterfold Road.

And of course the beach is a short drive away or a hop on the bus.

This house has a lovely coastal vibe and tons of character.

24 Grigg Place, Hilton

Home open today (Saturday August 29) 11am-11.30am

DethridgeGroves 9336 0740

Cindy Loffell 0412 120 050

Call for price guide