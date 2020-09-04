Food trial a gas

THE City of Cockburn is trialling a new program that transforms the food waste from local businesses into fertiliser and electricity.

Every week, 24 of the Cockburn businesses that have signed onto the trial will have their food waste collected and transported to the 

“Richgro anaerobic digestion plant” in Jandakot. 

Richgro, a garden products business, will turn the waste into fertiliser, generating electricity in the process. 

“Food waste is a nutrient-rich resource,” says City of Cockburn waste education coordinator Clare Courtauld.

“If diverted from landfill, where its decomposition creates potent greenhouse gases, it can be used to produce valuable biogas for electricity generation,” she said.

The project is funded by an $18,257 McGowan government community and industry engagement grant, meaning it’s free for businesses which sign up – and applications are still open. The program will be reviewed in November.

