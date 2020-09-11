Let’s swap! 

FREO’S beloved clothing library Lost Property is getting ready to emerge from its covid hibernation and kit people out in sustainable threads.

They will be hosting a clothes swap on October 2 where locals, for a gold coin donation, can swap and share excess clothes.

Dubbed “an act of environmentalism”, attendees are encouraged to spruce up their own clothing inventories with as many items as they contributed, and come away with clothes that will be worn more often.

Born out of a passion for fashion and a desire to see a reduction in textile waste, founder Rain Wickham said Lost Property championed “changing the world, one clothes library at a time”.

“We would like to see the slowing down of fast fashion to help reduce and divert clothing and fashion accessories from landfill,” Ms Wickham said.

“This is achieved through promotion to the community on the benefits of borrowing clothes as opposed to purchasing new.

“Our mission is to foster and promote the value of people over things, a sharing economy and society and environmentally sustainable practices.”

For a $39/month subscription fee, members can borrow from the collaborative wardrobe for up to one month with unlimited exchanges and receive bonus credits when they contribute clothes.

There are also two-month and three-month prepaid options for $35 and $30 per month.

Ms Wickham said people made the most of the library’s wide range of clothing to try something they normally wouldn’t wear.

Lost Property sends clothes to the St Pats Community Centre, and runs a “Year 12 Formal Incentive” to dress to the nines a student who may not be able to afford formal wear. Ms Wickham called for volunteers to “reach out and come play dress-up in Freo’s largest library”.