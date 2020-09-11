THIS Applecross home is sheer opulence.

Marble columns, a sweeping staircase and gold-coloured period drapes are just some of the palatial touches you’ll find in this four bedroom, three bathroom home.

The formal lounge/dining area has really got the wow factor: it looks like a scene out of the Kubrick film Barry Lyndon with sumptuous drapes, candelabras and ornate mirrors.

It would be quite the setting for a dinner party.

Beside the kitchen there’s a more informal dining area, where I imagine the family eats most of the time.

The kitchen itself has granite benchtops and includes a SMEG stainless steel oven, a five-burner gas cooktop and a huge walk-in pantry. As you walk up the sweeping staircase you are greeted by an imported Italian chandelier on the first floor.

Sumptuous

Up here are two sumptuous king-sized bedrooms sharing an en-suite, and the main bedroom, which has an enormous walk-in robe and an amazing marble en-suite with a spa bath and double shower and vanity.

There’s also a massive cinema room on the first floor, which has two rows of deluxe leather armchairs, a massive projector screen and a bar.

Aside from movies, this would be a great room to watch big sporting events with friends and family (just imagine if we had got the grand final…)

Up on the second level is a lovely sunroom with stunning city and river views.

This room could be used as a home gym, studio or teenage retreat.

The back garden feels like you could be in Barcelona or Rome.

It kicks off with a tiled alfresco that segues into a wooden deck with a pizza oven and barbecue.

The whole area is roofed so you can dine here all-year round.

If you feel like sitting under the stars, there’s a patio area to the side with a cute balcony set and a water feature.

The entire garden is fringed with tasteful plants and pots, creating the feel of a shady oasis in the Mediterranean.

This home includes a stainless-steel lift, double garage, home office and guest powder room.

Situated on a 690sqm block on Kintail Road, this home is a stone’s throw from the river and the Applecross Jetty and foreshore, and close to all the lovely cafes, restaurants and shops in the Ardross Street precinct.

If you fancy a bit of decadence in Applecross this could be the property for you.

124 Kintail Road, Applecross

Harcourts Applecross

9364 2788

Agent Eric Hartanto 0421 272 152

Call to arrange a viewing