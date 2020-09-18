YOU won’t need to worry about the international travel ban in this Fremantle house, as you are already in a mini-Provence.

The whole property is an ode to French provincial, with the sojourn beginning with a gorgeous driveway lined with wisteria and wooden arbors.

It’s quite the entry statement and you will be reaching for your French phrase book as you toddle towards this two bedroom two bathroom gîte.

The courtyard has high brick walls and a cute balcony set in the corner, enhancing the sense of being in your own little private oasis.

Inside, the rooms continue the South of France village theme with gorgeous tiles, ceiling beams and white shutters.

A large lounge and dining room, separated by a kitchen and bathroom/laundry, are on the ground floor, with the two bedrooms and another bathroom upstairs.

The galley kitchen is quite unique and almost looks like part of the hallway. I suspect it’s been done to maximise the living space.

It doubt it will bother prospective buyers, as they will not be looking for a modern, cookie-cutter open plan living/dining/kitchen area.

Pull back the bi-fold doors in the lounge and head out to the picturesque rear courtyard, which had a perspex roof.

This gorgeous little nook is lined with plants and lights, and the use of perspex is a masterstroke, letting you enjoy the blue sky all year round.

A quaint set of wooden stairs lead up to the first floor, which has wooden-style flooring.

Both bedrooms are a decent size and well appointed with ceiling fans.

The bathroom on this floor is modern, but doesn’t detract from the overall gîte theme.

There’s quite a bit of space on the first floor landing for a makeshift study.

This two-storey home includes an undercover parking space (an absolute must in Fremantle) and is tucked away on a quiet 169sqm block on Grey Street, inbetween Marine and South Terraces.

It’s basically close to everything that counts – the beach, the Cappuccino Strip and the burgeoning cafe scene in South Fremantle.

This is a great character home and will appeal to someone who wants a little slice of Provence in Freo.

From $850,000

1/25 Grey Street, Fremantle Home open today (Saturday September 19) 11am–11:45am

Mark Brophy Real Estate 9335 9800

Agent Mark Brophy 0403 382 555