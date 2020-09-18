THE tiff between Fremantle and East Fremantle councils over their shared library has finally been put to bed – two years after the minnow municipality pulled out. In July 2018 East Fremantle voted to stop contributing $150,000 to the Fremantle Library, with mayor Jim O’Neill saying not enough of his residents were making the trip to Kings Square to justify the cost. Free parking permits for his ratepayers were also at risk as Freo moved the library to its temporary home at Fremantle Oval during the square redevelopment. But all that was forgotten earlier this month when the pair signed a new five-year shared service agreement that will see East Freo paying according to how many ratepayers sign up as library members. “This agreement is a great result for our Town”, Mayor O’Neill explained, “as they are able to access an exciting range of print, online, early childhood literacy services and digital services at the City of Fremantle Library, but at a fraction of what it would cost us to create such services locally,” East Freo mayor Jim O’Neill said. The Chook couldn’t find any mention of parking permits in the new agreement, and are waiting confirmation from the council on whether they’ve been ditched.

FREMANTLE council has finished restoration works at Port Beach and reopened the access paths. The works involved screening more than 3000 cubic metres of sand to remove small rocks before spreading it at vulnerable locations. Bigger rocks were brought in to complete the wall in front of the surf club annex after winter storms cut a deep hole into the adjacent carpark.

THE Murdoch Southsiders Toastmasters of Bull Creek isn’t a Cohen brothers movie, but a club helping the legion of people terrified of speaking in public to become confident communicators and leaders. The Toastmasters are having a free open day on September 20 from 1-3pm at the Bull Creek Community Centre on Hassell Crescent. There’s prepared speeches by new and experienced speakers, plus a round of impromptu speaking to join in.