Rock the dog 

BIKERS and rockers will join forces to help abandoned and injured dogs at a special fundraising gig at the Charles Hotel next Saturday (September 26).

Since forming in 2015, Bikers on Hogs for Dogs have raised funds for 12 dog rescue organisations including Crossroads Dingo Rescue, Perth Chihuahua Rescue and Saving Animals From Euthanasia.

The dog-loving bikers’ main fundraising event is the Cause for Paws annual ride, but they had to cancel this year’s because of covid-19.

So instead they’ve teamed up with AC/DC tribute bands to hold Rock for Rescue Dogs at the Charles Hotel in North Perth.

At the special fundraising concert, Riff Raff, Nitraine and special guest Jayden Tatasciore will mark the 40th anniversary of AC/DC’s seminal album Back in Black. The night includes a silent auction, prize giveaways and a raffle.

Bikers on Hogs for Dogs president Jen Adams says if the gig is successful they will look at making it a yearly event, and are always looking at other ways to raise funds for at-risk dogs.

“We have previously held sausage sizzles, helped rescues with sausages sizzles, built kennels, food drives, photo shoots, and created a fundraiser calendar,” she says.

“We’ve also held a movie night of a short film called Loss and Found, based on a true story involving dog rescue.

“We brought over the director, Jon Mancinetti from the US in 2018 to show his film and talk on the night.

“We had the same opportunity this year, but due to covid we can’t bring him over.”

Ms Adams says she founded the organisation because she couldn’t adopt dogs and wanted to help out in some other way.

“My dog Harley was attacked nine times from 14 weeks old, so my ability to have foster dogs around him was impossible.

“He was very reactive and anxious around other dogs.

“So I began to think, what I could do with my Harley And other Harleys to raise money For dog rescue?

“I was already involved in the biker community, holding big rides and fundraisers so it was a head start for me.”

You can’t keep a good biker off the road, with the organisation holding fundraising community rides throughout the year.

“We go on day rides out to York, Northam, Bakers Hill, Two Rocks, Rockingham and attend other social club rides.

“We either start from Malaga markets, the Narration Inn, or at our supporter, the Highway Harley dealership in Midvale.

“We also have a social aspect where we get together for a drink or a feed.”

To find out more or to donate go to http://www.bikersonhogsfordogs.com. au

Rock for Rescue Dogs is on next Saturday (September 26) at 8pm. Tix on the door or http://www.trybooking.com

by STEPHEN POLLOCK