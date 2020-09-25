Award winner 

THIS home is situated in the heart of the mythical Applecross Golden Triangle.

The architecture is impressive with the balcony directly above the front gate creating a neat symmetry with matching patterns on the railing and gate.

There’s also subtle, muted tones on the paintwork and roof tiles.

This four bedroom three bathroom house doesn’t need to shout about how nice it is – it’s comfortable in its own skin.

The open plan dining/living/kitchen area is open and bright, with a coffered ceiling and Roman columns adding an ostentatious touch.

The kitchen is a whopper with loads of white storage cabinets, black benchtops and stainless steel appliances. It also includes a small breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry.

On the ground floor there’s a home office (becoming de rigueur), a cellar and a spacious guest bedroom with walk-in robe.

After dinner slide open the glass doors and head out to the sheltered alfresco, which has a ceiling fan and ambient lighting.

It’s surrounded by lush plants and trees, and there’s a patio area with a cantilever umbrella.

This is a lovely oasis to relax with a glass of wine.

There’s also a small strip of grass which is big enough for small kids and toddlers to play on.

Upstairs is the main bedroom which has a luxurious en-suite and a fantastic balcony, where you can sit and gaze at the gorgeous Jacaranda trees outside.

Situated on a 652sqm block on Dunvegan Road, this home is close to the Sawn River, Applecross tennis club, South of Perth yacht club and Raffles Hotel.

It’s also a few streets away from Applecross Primary School and all the cafes and shops on Ardross Street.

You can tell this is a fantastic home as it’s being presented by Harcourts Eric Hartanto, who was recently named “Grand Master” for the eight consecutive year at the REIWA awards.

He also received a gong for being the number one assisted salesperson in WA.

“Eric’s level of customer service just continues to grow year on year, he has become the true king of consistency,” said Harcourts WA CEO Paul Blakeley.

“He started his career with Harcourts over 16 years ago and now he has a fantastic profile throughout the region.

“He is committed to ‘doing the right thing’ which has allowed him to build such a great business and reputation – for him to be named No.1 in WA is no surprise, but it’s pretty impressive at the same time.”

Expressions of interest

29 Dunvegan Road, Applecross

Home open today (Saturday September 26 2.15pm – 3pm)

Harcourts Applecross 9364 2788

Agent Eric Hartanto 0421 272 152