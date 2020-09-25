SAVING bears has had to take something of a back seat to saving people during Coronavirus, but the local charity Free The Bears is back trying to raise money to protect sun and moon bears, which are facing extinction. \\

FTB is having a wine tasting to help get the donations flowing, at The Art Garage at 191 Scarborough Beach Rd in Mt Hawthorne.

Tix $50 from http://www.trybooking.com/BLJPZ and that’ll get eight wines to taste, a table to graze and some entertainment.

For more info phone Free The Bears on 9244 1096.