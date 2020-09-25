Club Ms kick

IT’S taken nearly 100 years, but WA’s oldest amateur football club is finally embracing women’s footy.

The North Fremantle Magpies kicked off in 1921, and with their centenary celebrations approaching next year, they’re hoping to field Fremantle’s first amateur women’s team in the WA Women’s Football League.

Maggies vice president Nick Holt says the increase of women’s teams in professional and amateur AFL has improved the culture of football and creates a more friendly and diverse environment.

“We put some feelers out on social media and to friends of friends and the response has been incredible,” Mr Holt said.

“There is absolutely no reason why it should just be a men’s club…now there is an avenue for them to participate.”

The WAWFL was formed in 2018 and now has nine other metro clubs competing.

Mr Holt says the club is in the final stages of appointing a new coach for the women’s league, who will be teaching basic footy skills, strategies and game plans to the new recruits.

But he says not everyone who joins is expected to be able to bomb a Tayla Harris-like torp from 60 metres, and casual punters are also welcome.

To find out more about the club head to http://www.northfreofc.com