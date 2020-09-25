CLANCY’S Fish Pub is always there in times of need.

The Chook had planned to review Highway Burger, a few doors up from Clancy’s in Applecross, but it was closed when we got there, so we decided to go for fish and chips instead.

Clancy’s was busy on a Wednesday night, but we managed to secure the last available table beside the fish tank on the upper level.

There was a nice vibe about the place with barflies and families rubbing shoulders without any obscenities or leery glances (some pubs/restaurants aren’t as family friendly).

The decor was bright and slightly fish themed, with a metal herring bone used for table numbers.

Clancy’s menu had a good range of fish and chips and seafood, as well as some “land” dishes like steak burger, gnocchi and roasted cauliflower salad.

There was also a specials menu (blue spot emperor when we visited) and some good daily deals like $5 tacos on a Wednesday.

My wife and I decided to share some chilli lime squid ($14.5) and a seafood platter ($35 for one).

The platter was beautifully presented with a phalanx of mussels presiding over a bevy of ocean delights, including scallops perched on cute shells.

The scallops were divine and went beautifully with the small blobs of cauliflower puree underneath.

I couldn’t fault the grilled prawns either, which where plump and juicy with a strong punch of garlic.

The chilli mussels were good, but it felt like you needed a wee slice of sourdough bread for dipping.

Being Glaswegian I improvised – ramming chips into the spicy orange sauce.

I wouldn’t let a lack of bread thwart my kamikaze Scottish diet.

Just when my palate was getting a bit fatigued from all the strong fishy flavours, the salad was a refreshing antidote with a good mound of rocket, croutons and what tasted like pickled ginger.

The kids fish and chips ($15) was the perfect size and tasted as good as the battered snapper that came with the platter, so they hand’t thrown in some cheap catch for the rug rats.

It came with an apple juice drink, which seemed to go down well. Last up was the chilli lime squid. No rubber bands here with gorgeous rings of squid in a light crunchy batter.

The squid had a pleasant citrus refrain and the accompanying aioli wasn’t too cloying. A nice dish.

It didn’t take long for our food to come on a busy Wednesday night and the service was friendly and efficient throughout.

With live music, specials and a great range of craft beers on tap, there’s lots of reasons to keep coming back.

I can’t really fault Clancy’s Applecross and it remains a great venue for a casual meal or a few beers.

by STEPHEN POLLOCK

Clancy’s Applecross

903 Canning Highway Applecross