Hospital expands

MENTAL health services in the southern suburbs will get another boost with St John of God Murdoch Hospital announcing a 48-bed mental health facility on its campus.

The facility will have distinct services for adults and youth.

Dr Chinar Goel, appointed lead to run the project, says it fills a gap in private mental health facilities south of the river.

“There is a clear unmet need in our community,” Dr Goel said.

“This facility will offer a contemporary and innovative model of care, focused on meeting patients’ holistic needs and supporting them to recover quickly and sustainably.”

Construction is expected to start early next year and the opening date slated for 2022.